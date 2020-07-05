Tadhg was back in the driving seat tonight after taking a bit of time away to concentrate on his own music (he didn’t play it, don’t worry. He wouldn’t subject you to that!) Ever the enthusiast however he kept his ear on the scene and knocked out 30 of the best homegrown tunes on the go at the moment. Whopper.
8pm- 9pm
- RuthAnne – Love Again
- Denise Chaila – Chaila
- Malaki ft. Gemma Bradley – You Told Me
- Joseph Kiernan – Strip the Vines
- KTG – Matches
- Joy Crookes & Jafaris – Early
- Nealo – Heart Food for Hard Times
- Quinn – Trespasser
- D. Cullen – Rainbow Weather
- Trophy Wife – On Da Phone
- Pillow Queens – Handsome Wife
- Tebi Rex – I Got My Whole
- Chris Kabs – No Justice, No Peace
- Ailbhe Reddy – Time Difference
- Lowli – Cavalry
9pm – 10pm
- Banríon – Yesterday’s Paper
- Kehli – Hypnotized (Buzz Low Remix)
- Thumper – Topher Grace
- Hozier – Angel of Small Death
- Biig Piig – Switch
- Last Orders – The World
- In The Space Between – Cool Night Air
- Leila Jane – Look Away From Our Creation
- Emperor of Ice Cream – Everyone Looks So Fine
- Luke Clerkin – Not In Love
- RUNAH – Entropy
- The Crayon Set – Summer Song
- One Morning in August – Believe
- Under Starling – Quasar
- Amanda St. John – Take a Leap