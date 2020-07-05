Tadhg was back in the driving seat tonight after taking a bit of time away to concentrate on his own music (he didn’t play it, don’t worry. He wouldn’t subject you to that!) Ever the enthusiast however he kept his ear on the scene and knocked out 30 of the best homegrown tunes on the go at the moment. Whopper.

8pm- 9pm

  1. RuthAnne – Love Again
  2. Denise Chaila – Chaila
  3. Malaki ft. Gemma Bradley – You Told Me
  4. Joseph Kiernan – Strip the Vines
  5. KTG – Matches
  6. Joy Crookes & Jafaris – Early
  7. Nealo – Heart Food for Hard Times
  8. Quinn – Trespasser
  9. D. Cullen – Rainbow Weather
  10. Trophy Wife – On Da Phone
  11. Pillow Queens – Handsome Wife
  12. Tebi Rex – I Got My Whole
  13. Chris Kabs – No Justice, No Peace
  14. Ailbhe Reddy – Time Difference
  15. Lowli – Cavalry

9pm – 10pm

  1. Banríon – Yesterday’s Paper
  2. Kehli – Hypnotized (Buzz Low Remix)
  3. Thumper – Topher Grace
  4. Hozier – Angel of Small Death
  5. Biig Piig – Switch
  6. Last Orders – The World
  7. In The Space Between – Cool Night Air
  8. Leila Jane – Look Away From Our Creation
  9. Emperor of Ice Cream – Everyone Looks So Fine
  10. Luke Clerkin – Not In Love
  11. RUNAH – Entropy
  12. The Crayon Set – Summer Song
  13. One Morning in August – Believe
  14. Under Starling – Quasar
  15. Amanda St. John – Take a Leap
