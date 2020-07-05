Tadhg was back in the driving seat tonight after taking a bit of time away to concentrate on his own music (he didn’t play it, don’t worry. He wouldn’t subject you to that!) Ever the enthusiast however he kept his ear on the scene and knocked out 30 of the best homegrown tunes on the go at the moment. Whopper.

8pm- 9pm

RuthAnne – Love Again Denise Chaila – Chaila Malaki ft. Gemma Bradley – You Told Me Joseph Kiernan – Strip the Vines KTG – Matches Joy Crookes & Jafaris – Early Nealo – Heart Food for Hard Times Quinn – Trespasser D. Cullen – Rainbow Weather Trophy Wife – On Da Phone Pillow Queens – Handsome Wife Tebi Rex – I Got My Whole Chris Kabs – No Justice, No Peace Ailbhe Reddy – Time Difference Lowli – Cavalry

9pm – 10pm

Banríon – Yesterday’s Paper Kehli – Hypnotized (Buzz Low Remix) Thumper – Topher Grace Hozier – Angel of Small Death Biig Piig – Switch Last Orders – The World In The Space Between – Cool Night Air Leila Jane – Look Away From Our Creation Emperor of Ice Cream – Everyone Looks So Fine Luke Clerkin – Not In Love RUNAH – Entropy The Crayon Set – Summer Song One Morning in August – Believe Under Starling – Quasar Amanda St. John – Take a Leap