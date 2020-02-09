The wonderful Cork sibling group KUDOS were Rob’s guests in studio on this odd night of music among all the election coverage. Plenty of new tracks on the wireless tonight also, from The 2 Johnnies, Inhaler, Thumper, D Cullen, Mark G and more!
8-9pm
01. Fool – Alex Gough
02. We Have To Move On – Inhaler
03. Submarines – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy
04. The Switch – Ocelots
05. She Only Rings Me When She’s Locked – The 2 Johnnies
06. I Don’t Wanna Be Your Girlfriend – Lydia Forde
07. Take Back The City – Snow Patrol
08. Pick Up Your Phone – JC Stewart
09. Taxi – Arborist
10. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson
11. Hard To Tell You – modernlove
12. The Rising Tide – D Cullen
13. 100 Ways – Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy
14. Bad Skin Day – Bell X1
15. Abigail – Cherrym
9-10pm
01. Innocents – The Wha
02. Birthday – Kudos
## Interview with Kudos ##
03. ##LIVE##
04. Island Boy – Kudos
05. Last Minute – Sion Hill
06. Lonesome Valley – Mark G vs KKC ft. Lawrii Craic
07. Procrastination – Valasa
08. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young
09. Back To You – Hudson Taylor
10. Ad Nauseum – Thumper
11. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams
12. Some Party – Fighting Spiders