The wonderful Cork sibling group KUDOS were Rob’s guests in studio on this odd night of music among all the election coverage. Plenty of new tracks on the wireless tonight also, from The 2 Johnnies, Inhaler, Thumper, D Cullen, Mark G and more!

8-9pm

01. Fool – Alex Gough

02. We Have To Move On – Inhaler

03. Submarines – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy

04. The Switch – Ocelots

05. She Only Rings Me When She’s Locked – The 2 Johnnies

06. I Don’t Wanna Be Your Girlfriend – Lydia Forde

07. Take Back The City – Snow Patrol

08. Pick Up Your Phone – JC Stewart

09. Taxi – Arborist

10. High In The Garden – Sorcha Richardson

11. Hard To Tell You – modernlove

12. The Rising Tide – D Cullen

13. 100 Ways – Zapho & Ryan O’Shaughnessy

14. Bad Skin Day – Bell X1

15. Abigail – Cherrym

9-10pm

01. Innocents – The Wha

02. Birthday – Kudos

## Interview with Kudos ##

03. ##LIVE##

04. Island Boy – Kudos

05. Last Minute – Sion Hill

06. Lonesome Valley – Mark G vs KKC ft. Lawrii Craic

07. Procrastination – Valasa

08. Champagne & Caviar – Jess Young

09. Back To You – Hudson Taylor

10. Ad Nauseum – Thumper

11. My Father’s Clouds – Tadhg Williams

12. Some Party – Fighting Spiders