This week, Rob had the pleasure of following on from Beat’s Big Woof, in which Pickles and Hendrix the dogs presented the South East’s first radio show for canines. With that in mind, Rob peppered the playlist with some PUN-TASTIC tunes, including The Pale’s Dogs With No Tails, something from DOGrel (Fontaines DC excellent new album) and of course Kilkenny legend KerbDOG. There’s a few more in there too, which you can read about in the playlist below (if that kind of thing wags your tail).
8-9pm
01. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale
02. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC
03. Sally – Kerbdog
04. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird
05. Superlike – The Academic
06. Mad – Laoise
07. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson
08. Make You Mine – Gypsies On The Autobahn
09. Fever – Sample Answer
10. Soulkeeper – Amos
11. Incapable – Roisin Murphy
12. Easier Day – Little Green Cars
13. Cleopatra – Backroad Smokers Club
14. Your Bones – Pursued By Dogs
15. Norman and Norma – The Divine Comedy
9-10pm
01. My Honest Face – Inhaler
02. Submarines – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy
03. The Others – whenyoung
04. A Dance At The Crossroads – Oscar Blue
05. Hesitations – Fangclub
06. Girls – Roe
07. On & On – Otherkin
08. Summer Song – The Crayon Set
09. She Kicks – A Smyth
10. Out Of Town – Eve Belle
11. Come Find Me – Mick Flannery
12. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke
13. I’ll be You, Be Me – Glen Hansard
14. Dogs Run In Packs – Rams Pocket Radio