This week, Rob had the pleasure of following on from Beat’s Big Woof, in which Pickles and Hendrix the dogs presented the South East’s first radio show for canines. With that in mind, Rob peppered the playlist with some PUN-TASTIC tunes, including The Pale’s Dogs With No Tails, something from DOGrel (Fontaines DC excellent new album) and of course Kilkenny legend KerbDOG. There’s a few more in there too, which you can read about in the playlist below (if that kind of thing wags your tail).

8-9pm

01. Dogs With No Tails – The Pale

02. Boys In The Better Land – Fontaines DC

03. Sally – Kerbdog

04. As The River Flows – Wallis Bird

05. Superlike – The Academic

06. Mad – Laoise

07. Don’t Talk About It – Sorcha Richardson

08. Make You Mine – Gypsies On The Autobahn

09. Fever – Sample Answer

10. Soulkeeper – Amos

11. Incapable – Roisin Murphy

12. Easier Day – Little Green Cars

13. Cleopatra – Backroad Smokers Club

14. Your Bones – Pursued By Dogs

15. Norman and Norma – The Divine Comedy

9-10pm

01. My Honest Face – Inhaler

02. Submarines – Daithi feat. Ailbhe Reddy

03. The Others – whenyoung

04. A Dance At The Crossroads – Oscar Blue

05. Hesitations – Fangclub

06. Girls – Roe

07. On & On – Otherkin

08. Summer Song – The Crayon Set

09. She Kicks – A Smyth

10. Out Of Town – Eve Belle

11. Come Find Me – Mick Flannery

12. New Day – Kormac feat. Jack O’Rourke

13. I’ll be You, Be Me – Glen Hansard

14. Dogs Run In Packs – Rams Pocket Radio