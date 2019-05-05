Summer has arrived in the south east and on a bank holiday weekend to boot! To keep the good vibes going into the evening, Rob played some bangers from the likes of All Tvvins, Le Boom, Chasing Abbey and more. If that wasn’t enough, he chatted with Mark McCabe about his new lease of live producing music and also spoke with song-merchant Lisa O’Neill about the current state of Irish folk & trad. Full playlist after the jump.
8 – 9pm
01. Phase 10 – Chasing Abbey
02. Mad – Laoise
03. The Dreamer – Ryan Sheridan
04. Dancing Bug – Le Boom x AEMak
05. Queuejumper – The Divine Comedy
06. I Heard You – All Tvvins
07. Peggy’s Bus – Tebi Rex
08. Let Me Let You Down – Courage feat. Aine
09. She Kicks – A. Smyth
10. Don’t Let Me Go – Mark McCabe ft. Siights
## Interview with Mark McCabe ##
11. Over Me – Mark McCabe ft. Ovie & Aimee
12. I Know You Know – Rusangano Family
13. Fever – Sample Answer
14. All Works Out – The Riptide Movement
9 – 10pm
01. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club
02. Knock Me Off My feet – SOAK
03. Matthew’s Daughter – Beoga
04. Too Real – Fontaines DC
## Interview with Lisa O’Neill ##
05. Blackbird – Lisa O’Neill
06. Days – Tanjier
07. Future – whenyoung
08. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party ft. Larks
09. Trying – Orian
10. Shadows – Grainne Cotter
11. Pleasure – Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Remix)
12. Post Youth – Basciville
13. Fools Game – Glen Hansard