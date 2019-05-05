Summer has arrived in the south east and on a bank holiday weekend to boot! To keep the good vibes going into the evening, Rob played some bangers from the likes of All Tvvins, Le Boom, Chasing Abbey and more. If that wasn’t enough, he chatted with Mark McCabe about his new lease of live producing music and also spoke with song-merchant Lisa O’Neill about the current state of Irish folk & trad. Full playlist after the jump.

.@curlybert will be chatting with @MarkMcCabeIE on #IrishBeats at 8.30 about his new sudden burst of activity and his electric new track 'Don't Let Me Go' featuring the mighty @siightsofficial pic.twitter.com/QUL65Zc0xK — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 5, 2019

8 – 9pm

01. Phase 10 – Chasing Abbey

02. Mad – Laoise

03. The Dreamer – Ryan Sheridan

04. Dancing Bug – Le Boom x AEMak

05. Queuejumper – The Divine Comedy

06. I Heard You – All Tvvins

07. Peggy’s Bus – Tebi Rex

08. Let Me Let You Down – Courage feat. Aine

09. She Kicks – A. Smyth

10. Don’t Let Me Go – Mark McCabe ft. Siights

## Interview with Mark McCabe ##

11. Over Me – Mark McCabe ft. Ovie & Aimee

12. I Know You Know – Rusangano Family

13. Fever – Sample Answer

14. All Works Out – The Riptide Movement

9 – 10pm

01. Talk – Two Door Cinema Club

02. Knock Me Off My feet – SOAK

03. Matthew’s Daughter – Beoga

04. Too Real – Fontaines DC

## Interview with Lisa O’Neill ##

05. Blackbird – Lisa O’Neill

06. Days – Tanjier

07. Future – whenyoung

08. Running Up That Hill – Arvo Party ft. Larks

09. Trying – Orian

10. Shadows – Grainne Cotter

11. Pleasure – Le Galaxie (Get Down Edits Remix)

12. Post Youth – Basciville

13. Fools Game – Glen Hansard