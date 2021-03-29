Lots of fresh new sounds on this evening’s Irish Beats! New singles by ROOUE, Soda Blonde, WeKiN and HAVVK got their first airing, alongside bangers from For Those I Love, Inhaler and Thom Southern.

8-9pm

01. Birthday – For Those I Love

02. You Are Here – Stella Hennessy

03. You Know What I Want To Know – David Kitt

04. Bad Blood – ROOUE

05. Civil Twilight – Bobsleigh Bob

06. Cheer Up Baby – Inhaler

07. Defeated – Chasing Abbey

08. Soul Singer – Thom Southern

09. Small Talk – Soda Blonde

10. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines

11. Carry My Song – Clare Sands & Susan O’Neill

12. Spinning Wheels – Dermot Barrett

13. Get You Off My Mind – Annabelle

14. Puerile – Emperor of Ice-Cream

15. Be Somebody – James Vincent McMorrow x Rudimental

9-10pm

01. Damien – Those Nervous Animals

02. No Patience – HAVVK

03. Cold Place – WeKiN

04. Pushing The Patients Round – Jinx Lennon

05. Wildflowers – Ava

06. Bank of Love – Cronin

07. Too Young To Live All Tvvins

08. Chameleon – Slaney

09. Be Proud – VerseChorusVerse

10. A Love Poem By The Leaving – Captain A & Ciara Ní É

11. The Bothy Lads – Ye Vagabonds

12. Northbound Stowaway – Adrian Crowley