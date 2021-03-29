Lots of fresh new sounds on this evening’s Irish Beats! New singles by ROOUE, Soda Blonde, WeKiN and HAVVK got their first airing, alongside bangers from For Those I Love, Inhaler and Thom Southern.
8-9pm
01. Birthday – For Those I Love
02. You Are Here – Stella Hennessy
03. You Know What I Want To Know – David Kitt
04. Bad Blood – ROOUE
05. Civil Twilight – Bobsleigh Bob
06. Cheer Up Baby – Inhaler
07. Defeated – Chasing Abbey
08. Soul Singer – Thom Southern
09. Small Talk – Soda Blonde
10. She Steps Into The Light – Join Me In The Pines
11. Carry My Song – Clare Sands & Susan O’Neill
12. Spinning Wheels – Dermot Barrett
13. Get You Off My Mind – Annabelle
14. Puerile – Emperor of Ice-Cream
15. Be Somebody – James Vincent McMorrow x Rudimental
9-10pm
01. Damien – Those Nervous Animals
02. No Patience – HAVVK
03. Cold Place – WeKiN
04. Pushing The Patients Round – Jinx Lennon
05. Wildflowers – Ava
06. Bank of Love – Cronin
07. Too Young To Live All Tvvins
08. Chameleon – Slaney
09. Be Proud – VerseChorusVerse
10. A Love Poem By The Leaving – Captain A & Ciara Ní É
11. The Bothy Lads – Ye Vagabonds
12. Northbound Stowaway – Adrian Crowley