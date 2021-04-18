This week was pretty hectic for new Irish releases, so Rob kept the music coming thick and fast on the show. Fresh tunes from Reuben Hester, KinetiX, Ruth Anne, SYML, Cat Dowling and lots more made up the playlist. The wonderful Ann Scott was Rob’s guest, chatting about her new album ‘Lily’
8-9pm
01. Feel It – Bobbi Arlo
02. Kids Stuff – Sinead O’Brien
03. Graceful Dancer – Apella
04. Sold My Soul – Reuben Hester
05. isaidhey – KinetiX
06. Out Of Love – Bell X1
07. F.L.Y. – Ruth Anne
08. Shannon Bridge – Anna’s Anchor
09. Black Teeth – SYML
10. Karaoke Song – Saint Sister
11. For You & I – 1000 Beasts x Alex Tierney
12. Salt Water Song – Nicha
13. Darkest Hour – N.O.A.H.
14. Fabric – Fears
15. Thoughts – Local Boy
16. Floating – Jape
9-10pm
01. Small Talk – Soda Blonde
02. Zombie! – Orla Gartland
03. Say You Won’t Mind – A. Smyth
04. Girl Like You Like Me – ELKAE
05. Trouble – Cat Dowling
06. Higher Places – Joshua Burnside
07. No Patience – HAVVK
08. Outpatient Fantasy – Silent Ghost
09. Another Valentine – Ann Scott
## Interview with Ann Scott ##
10. River – Ann Scott
11. Knife – Ann Scott
12. The Spark – R.S.A.G.
13. Regarde Moi – Ava