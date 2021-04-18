This week was pretty hectic for new Irish releases, so Rob kept the music coming thick and fast on the show. Fresh tunes from Reuben Hester, KinetiX, Ruth Anne, SYML, Cat Dowling and lots more made up the playlist. The wonderful Ann Scott was Rob’s guest, chatting about her new album ‘Lily’

8-9pm

01. Feel It – Bobbi Arlo

02. Kids Stuff – Sinead O’Brien

03. Graceful Dancer – Apella

04. Sold My Soul – Reuben Hester

05. isaidhey – KinetiX

06. Out Of Love – Bell X1

07. F.L.Y. – Ruth Anne

08. Shannon Bridge – Anna’s Anchor

09. Black Teeth – SYML

10. Karaoke Song – Saint Sister

11. For You & I – 1000 Beasts x Alex Tierney

12. Salt Water Song – Nicha

13. Darkest Hour – N.O.A.H.

14. Fabric – Fears

15. Thoughts – Local Boy

16. Floating – Jape

9-10pm

01. Small Talk – Soda Blonde

02. Zombie! – Orla Gartland

03. Say You Won’t Mind – A. Smyth

04. Girl Like You Like Me – ELKAE

05. Trouble – Cat Dowling

06. Higher Places – Joshua Burnside

07. No Patience – HAVVK

08. Outpatient Fantasy – Silent Ghost

09. Another Valentine – Ann Scott

## Interview with Ann Scott ##

10. River – Ann Scott

11. Knife – Ann Scott

12. The Spark – R.S.A.G.

13. Regarde Moi – Ava