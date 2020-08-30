World famous festival Glastonbury was cancelled this year, in what would have been its 50th birthday, as of the pandemic but organisers are now aiming to have the festival back in June.

Writing on Twitter, co-organiser Emily Eavis stated they are ‘still very much aiming for June.’

For those who have been asking, we have no plans to move next year’s Glastonbury to September 2021 – we’re still very much aiming for June. — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) August 30, 2020

Eavis also stated that next years festival still remains sold out, because so few people have requested a refund from this year.

Founder Michael Eavis previously stated that they are “moving heaven and earth to make sure that” they are back next year.

“But that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to happen, that’s just wishful thinking,” he said.