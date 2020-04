Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens are set to reunite with other original High School Musical cast members for a special Disney sing-along.

The original director of the movies, Kenny Ortega, revealed the cast would be getting back together on the request of Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Kenny told Deadline: I wanted to find something I can do to participate and it was so great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join.

Tags: High School Musical