Youtubers Myka Stauffer and her husband James have hit headlines around the world after admitting they chose to re-home her adopted son.

The duo, who are based in Ohio, documented their lives with an austistic toddler on Youtube for the past few years.

Huxley, 4, had been adopted from China by the married couple and brought to America.

For 3 years, the family have been partnering up with companies via sponsorship’s on top of receiving revenue from Youtube for their views on each video.

The pair are now facing backlash, and being accused for using the child for financial gain, after it was revealed that their adopted son is now living permanently with another family.

The news was revealed on Tuesday after followers began questioning why their son hadn’t been seen in videos for quite a while.

Responding to the questions, the couple explained that unspecified behavioural issues from Huxley had made life too difficult for the family in which they are also raising four other children.

Content on the couple’s YouTube account The Stauffer Life has now been deleted. They had grown their following to 700,000 subscribers this year and have been making videos since 2014.

People have taken to Twitter to express their opinions since the news broke.

Been avoiding the article all day, but let’s be clear: “Rehoming” your transracial& transnational adopted child because they didn’t fit your vision of perfect is a particularly *despicable* form of white supremacist violence. You don’t deserve to be parents. Post that on YouTube. — “N” in Nicole means Not Your Asian Virus (@nicolewhaat) May 28, 2020

If they really couldn’t handle the challenge of a special needs child I would prefer he end up in the home of someone who can. But what’s really gross is the amount of money they made broadcasting this child on their monetized YouTube channel. https://t.co/rHFapi1ZHM — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 28, 2020

As a mom of 6 who adopted our sassafras at 2 after fostering her, I want you to know it’s possible to learn your kid has autism, apraxia, and is nonverbal, then defy the docs, & work your ass off in therapy until she talks and reads. Real moms double down, they don’t cut and run. pic.twitter.com/jKSJ74UEpi — Rebecca Yarros (@RebeccaYarros) May 28, 2020