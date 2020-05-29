Youtubers Myka Stauffer and her husband James have hit headlines around the world after admitting they chose to re-home her adopted son.

The duo, who are based in Ohio, documented their lives with an austistic toddler on Youtube for the past few years.

Huxley, 4, had been adopted from China by the married couple and brought to America.

For 3 years, the family have been partnering up with companies via sponsorship’s on top of receiving revenue from Youtube for their views on each video.


The pair are now facing backlash, and being accused for using the child for financial gain, after it was revealed that their adopted son is now living permanently with another family.

The news was revealed on Tuesday after followers began questioning why their son hadn’t been seen in videos for quite a while.

Responding to the questions, the couple explained that unspecified behavioural issues from Huxley had made life too difficult for the family in which they are also raising four other children.

Content on the couple’s YouTube account The Stauffer Life has now been deleted. They had grown their following to 700,000 subscribers this year and have been making videos since 2014.

People have taken to Twitter to express their opinions since the news broke.

