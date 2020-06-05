Youtuber Jake Paul was arrested after allegedly appearing in one of the many ‘looting’ videos filmed in Arizona recently.

The Team 10 founder was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in the State of Arizona and had been filmed among a group of people breaking into and looting a mall last Saturday 30th May 2020.

Paul was joined by his videographer in Scottsdale at the time who posted videos of the moments to his account.

The younger Paul brother has received major backlash since the videos surfaces on social media and took to Twitter to respond.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” he said.

“For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has even seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona.”

“We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging.”

“I do not condone violence, looting or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction that we witnessed and while it’s not the answer, it’s important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way”.

“We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it’s time to join together and evolve.”

Taking to Twitter again yesterday, 4th June, the Youtuber asked that the attention would now be turned back to the Black Lives Matter movement saying “gimme my charges and let’s put the focus back on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter”.

The 23-year-old joined in with millions of Instagram users on Tuesday to show solidarity for the movement as part of #BlackOutTuesday.

Jake Paul rose to fame alongside his brother Logan on the now defunct app Vine. He currently has over 13 million followers on Instagram and 20 million subscribers on YouTube.