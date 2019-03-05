Chris Walley has been nominated for an Olivier Award.

The Cork-born actor, best known for playing Jock O’Keefe in The Young Offenders, is up for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Martin McDonagh’s play, The Lieutenant of Inishmore.

The black comedy, which also starred Aiden Gillen, is the second play in McDonagh’s Aran Islands Trilogy; others include The Banshees of Inisheer and The Cripple of Inishmaan, which is currently playing at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre.

The 23-year-old was controversially nominated for a ‘breakthrough Brit’ award at last year’s BAFTAs – an initiative, designated to support Britain’s rising starlets, despite being born and raised in Glanmire, Cork.

Kerry woman, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly was also nominated.

Responding to the prestigious nomination, Walley tweeted: “haha! I’m delighted”.

Over the years the play has been produced twice in the West End and on Broadway, where it received a Tony Award nomination for Best Play.

The most recent run opened in London’s Noel Coward Theatre on July 4 and run until September 8, 2018.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, April 7.

