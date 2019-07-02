The production company behind the Young Offenders are seeking submissions from the parents of a newborn boy or girl to feature in the second series of the hit show.

The cast and crew of the TV show have been filming around the city for the past month and will resume Thursday, July 4.

During series one, Siobhan discovers she’s pregnant with Jock’s child so we can image the newborn star will be cast as the youngest offender of the crew.

The newest cast member should be aged between 0-6 weeks or under 10lbs in weight.

The criteria for applications also insists that their parent/guardian must have their own transport and also be flexible to deal with the date or schedule changes should they occur

If you and your baby fit the above criteria and you want to get involved, send the below information to [email protected] by the end of the day.

1.Child’s name

2.Child’s age and date of birth

3.Clear and recent photographs (Must be able to see hair / head /eye colour. No hats please)

4.Child’s current weight and length / height

5.Parent / Guardian names

6.Parent / Guardian contact number

7.Address and postcode

The role will be a paid one and fees will be discussed upon booking.