Yewande Biala has arrived home from her time on Love Island.

With a camera crew in tow, the Meath native was greeted at the airport by friends, family, balloons and a bouquet of flowers before getting a surprise from her mom at a nearby hotel.

Posting a video of the moment on Instagram, friend Fatima Odumosu captioned: “Her mam surprised her”.

“You told me you were at work,” Biala says visibly shocked and emotional.

Instagra: fatima_odumosu

The Irish scientist became the fifth Love Islander to leave this summer’s show after Danny Williams chose new girl Arabella Chi in a dramatic recoupling.

The decision received backlash both online and in the villa, where her closest friends, Amber and Anna deemed the new couple as disrespectful.

Their tears then turned to anger as they confront Danny.

Speaking after her exit from the villa, Yewande said she believes their new budding romance won’t work in the real world.

“I feel like if he does get to know her, it’s not going to work. There are so many factors – they’re so different, and the age gap,” she said.

“You have to be realistic. He’s just starting his life – he’s only 21. They are in two different phases of their lives. In the villa, it’s very easy to forget.