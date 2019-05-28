Love Island is returning to our screens on Monday, with 12 guys and girls hopeful of finding romance in the Majorca villa.

Among the contestants vying for a £50,000 are Tommy Fury, younger brother of boxer Tyson, and the brother of Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, Curtis.

A firefighter, air hostess, semi-professional rugby player, surfer and pharmacist are also included in the cast.

While these professions are unique in themselves, what, or rather who, stands out from the line-up is 23-year-old Yewande Biala, the only contestant from outside the UK.

The scientist, who graduated from Athlone Institute of Technology with a First Class Honours in Biotechnology, says people are surprised when they hear about her profession.

“Every time I say that I’m a scientist, people are shocked. I think there are loads of intelligent people on reality television, last year we had Dr Alex and the year before we had Camilla Thurlow in the villa,” she said in an interview with Virgin Media Two.

She says she doesn’t think there is a science to finding love, and if there is, then “I have clearly been reading the wrong books”, Yewande said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a good date. All of my dates have been terrible,” she said.

“There was a guy that I met on Tinder once who took me for drinks. I was a bit worried because I met him online and thought he might be a bit strange, let’s just say my suspicions were right…”

Yewande says she doesn’t use the dating app anymore and instead prefers to meet dates through mutual friends on or a night out.

Her celebrity crush is Anthony Joshua, says arrogance is a turn-off when it comes to personality traits and cites JP Cooper’s song ‘Sing It With Me’ as summing up her love life.

As for life in the villa, she is looking for a man who she can “hold a normal conversation with”.

“Someone that has good banter and someone that is easy to get along with and honest. Lookswise, I like them to be tall and athletic,” she said.

She describes herself as funny, caring and easy to get along with.

“But I talk too much, I never stop talking and it gets me in trouble sometimes. I’m a tad dramatic and I can be lazy,” she said.

On how far she is prepared to go in the villa to get the guy she wants, the Dubliner said: “I am a terrible flirt but I’m such a girly girl and I can’t imagine stealing someone’s man in there. I don’t think I’d be that type but never say never.

“I don’t think I have a wandering eye, I’m very loyal. I’ve never cheated on anyone but I’ve been cheated on multiple times. I feel like I am less trusting as a result of that. I think I’ll definitely have my guard up.”

Love Island returns to Virgin Media Two on Monday, June 3, at 9pm