Dua Lipa and Kylo Ren (from Star Wars) were among the biggest influences in baby name choices, according to BBC News.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said babies called Dua doubled in 2019 compared with 2017, when the singer had her first UK number one.Kylo’s popularity has also risen since the new Star Wars films started in 2015.

Topping the list of UK baby names are Oliver and Olivia ,meanwhile Alexa has fallen since the introduction of Amazon’s Echo, down from 332 in 2016 to just 39 in 2019.

David Corps, from the ONS, said: “Oliver and Olivia continued their reign as the top boys’ and girls’ names in 2019, but analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age.We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls’ names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys’ names like Freddie. In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte.”