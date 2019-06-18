Woman’s Aid has released a statement regarding Joe Garratt’s behaviour on this season of Love Island.

The woman’s advocacy group believes that the 22-year-old from South East London has shown signs of increasingly “possessive behaviour ” towards Lucie Donlan.

In an episode this week, he criticised her friendship with Tommy Fury and encouraged her to spend more time with the girls instead of talking to the other males in the villa.

Fans of the show took to social media to point out what they believe as “red flags” in their relationship.

This prompted UK domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid to release a statement on the matter.

Adina Claire, Co-Chief Executive of Women’s Aid, said:

“Controlling behaviour is never acceptable, and with Love Island viewers complaining to Ofcom in record numbers about Joe’s possessive behaviour towards Lucie, more people are becoming aware of this and want to challenge it.”

“Abusive relationships often start off with subtle signs of control, so it’s important that it is recognised at an early stage. Love Island viewers are now very vocal in calling out unhealthy behaviour between couples on the show, and this is a positive development”.

Earlier this year, ITV has announced all contestants of this year’s series of Love Island will receive a minimum of eight therapy sessions after the show has ended.

The production company has outlined several new “duty of care processes” ahead of the fifth season of the show, one of which is to provide participants with “enhanced psychological support”.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can contact Women’s Aid Ireland on freephone 24 hours a day on 1800 341 900