The Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory prequel has been given a release date.
Warner Bros. released a statement on the upcoming movie that is set to follow the life of Wonka before his factory days.
The film is set to be directed by Paddington’s Paul King and will be released on 17th March 2023.
According to the studio, the film will explore the early years of Willy Wonka before he became the much known character of the previous films.
Joining King as director, David Heyman will produce the Simon Rich script.
Casting for the film hasn’t officially been announced but rumours swirling online suggest Tom Holland or Timothée Chalamet as a perfect fit to play the younger version of Wonka.
According to Variety, production is expected to start over the next few months, but delays are of course entirely possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Roald Dahl character was previously portrayed onscreen by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.