An upcoming movie starring Will Smith has led to a legal dispute in the US.

Smith is set to star in ‘King Richard’ in which he plays Richard Williams – the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. The movie is scheduled to be released in November.

But now, Richard Williams is being sued along with Warner Bros and Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment by TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multi-Media who claim they bought the rights to make Williams’ story first.

TMZ has reported that the law suit says TW3 and PMMM claim they bought the rights to Richard’s story three years ago, and want are seeking “an injunction requiring all profits for any project using the Richard Williams Rights to be placed in trust for Plaintiffs’ benefit.”

This one is set to rumble on!