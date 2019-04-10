Last night’s season finale of Derry Girls centred around Bill Clinton’s visit to Derry in 1995 and his historic speech that followed.

“All of you know that this city is a very different place from what a visitor like me would have seen just a year and a half ago, before the cease-fire,” Clinton notably said in his speeck.

“Crossing the border now is as easy as crossing a speed bump. The soldiers are off the streets. The city walls are open to civilians. There are no more shakedowns as you walk into a store. Daily life has become more ordinary. But this will never be an ordinary city”.

As the episode aired in the midst of the Brexit negotiations, the moment powerfully highlighted the importance of peace in Northern Ireland.

The recreation of the American president’s visit left viewers feeling nostalgic.

Some tweeted their memories of the moment and how monumental it was at the time.

He visited my primary school! We have a VHS at home of the visit 🙈😂 — Emmet Wilkinson-Todd (@EmmetWTodd) April 9, 2019

Derry Girls creator, Lisa McGee has proven time and time again that she can make us belly-laugh one minute and speechless the next.

The most notable moment being the heart-wrenching poignant reference to Omagh bombings during the finale of season one and last week’s nod to the ceasefire, which eventually led to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.