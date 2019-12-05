Feuds between make-up artists, conspiracy theorists and Irish comedy made up the most popular videos on YouTube in Ireland this year.

The video streaming website has just unveiled what people watched most in 2019.

The James Charles saga back in May gripped YouTube users the world over.

It was after fellow make-up vlogger Tati Westbrook accused him of using fame, power and money to play with peoples emotions – which he denied.

His video ‘No More Lies’ which put an end to the feud, topped YouTube’s Rewind list for Ireland.

There was good news for Irish comedy with Foil, Arms And Hog’s parody on Irish people who can’t speak Irish making the top 5.

Popular Tipperary duo The 2 Johnnies’ parody song ‘Could Have Been County’ also made the list.

“To be up there, it was a surprise but then we keep getting surprised each time we get something and it goes well we’re surprised by the huge reaction that it’s getting,” said one of the pair, Johnny B O’Brien.

“But I guess we came from a background of doing Snapchat, doing Instagram, making sketches so going out and making the most mental videos for our songs that we can is very important to us.”

Comedy was the big theme, with TV host James Corden playing a prank on David Beckham also there.

Other videos in the top 10 include a weather map of Hurricane Lorenzo, as well as chef Gordon Ramsey giving out about chicken wings.

The top 10 YouTube videos in Ireland 2019

*excludes major label music videos

1 No More Lies – James Charles

2 Conspiracy Theories with Shane Dawson – Shane Dawson

3 Could Have Been County – The Two Johnnies

4 When Irish People Can’t Speak Irish – Foil, Arms and Hog

5 Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube – MrBeast

6 Hurricane Lorenzo Weather Warning – Independent.ie

7 The David Beckham Statue Prank – The Late Late Show with James Cordon

8 The most UNBELIEVABLE scenes in football history?! | Leeds let Villa score after controversial goal! – Sky Sports Football

9 How to create billie eilish’s “bad guy” – SethEverman

10 Gordon Ramsay Savagely Critiques Spicy Wings – Hot Ones

Top 5 music videos in Ireland 2019

1 Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

2 Old Town Road – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus

3 Vossi Bop – Stormzy

4 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani

5 Dance Monkey – Tones and I