Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre will welcome back audiences again this month.

The Marble City’s Arts Festival takes place today (August 5th) until Sunday the 15th of August with several live performances at the venue.

The theatre says they will be able to increase numbers for audiences as the limit of 50 people does not include staff and performers this year.

Speaking to Beat News, Carlow Choreographer Marie Cashin says she can’t see a reason why theatres can’t return to normal.

“It still seems quite strange to me that you can sit in a cinema right now or go to a restaurant, and that you can’t go to a theatre still.

“I understand that (in) a theatre, people on the stage – it can involve them singing and opening their moyuhs a little bit more – and I know that’s a concern.

“But if you have the correct things in place and the correct distance, there should be no problem.”