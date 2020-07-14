Waterford’s Moe Dunford has been nominated for Best Actor in a Lead Role at this year’s IFTAs for his work on the feature-length film The Dig.

The Waterford actor plays Ronan Callahan, who, after serving fifteen years for murder, returns home to find his victim’s father searching for the body of the person he killed.

Dunford took to Twitter earlier today, thanking the body for the nod.

The Dig also received nominations for Best Film, Actress in a Supporting Role (Aoife Taaffe) and Actor in a Supporting Role (Lorcan Cranitch).

Thank you @IFTA for the lovely news, delighted to be nominated for The Dig – congrats to all the nominees https://t.co/GGbuFgCnik — Moe Dunford (@MoeDunford) July 14, 2020

The warm-hearted supernatural comedy Extra Ordinary which features Waterford actor Jamie Beamish has received numerous nominations, including Best film and Best Director.

Jessie Buckley who has strong connections to Tipperary is up for two nominations, best actress in a leading role for her performance in country and western musical ‘Wild Rose’, and drama ‘The Woman in White’.

Carlow’s Saoirse Ronan is also in the running for best female accolade for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Jo, in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women.

The Academy is currently finalising plans for a bespoke virtual 2020 awards ceremony, scheduled for September.