Zac Efron got emotional when speaking on the Ellen Degeneres Show about his grandparents.

Ellen, who seemed unaware that Zac’s grandmother had just died, showed a picture of his grandfather with a poster of the Hollywood star on the wall in the background.

Zac didn’t notice the poster at first, instead jumping in to gush about his grandfather.

“That’s my grandpa, he’s my hero. We’ve, ah, I… I don’t know where to start with that man, that’s his 91st birthday.” Zac begins to get visibily and audibly choked up before continuing. “He’s just the best guy.

“He’s like, the side of the family that likes to dance, and likes to “flirt” and likes to talk to the cool young [kids].

“He’s really interested in the world, you know, he completes a crossword puzzle in The New York Times all the way through to Saturday. On Sunday he gets a little trouble.”

It’s then that Zac notices the picture, which he explains was a collage made by his grandmother, who would cut out pictures of him from teen magazines and stick them up around the living room.

“But my Grandma, is a…is a… may she rest in peace now. She just passed a few days ago, so…” Ellen appears somewhat caught off guard and immediately apologises but Zac continues with his story about his grandmother. “That [picture] was a couple days before, so I’m a little sentimental right now, it’s ok.”

Efron was on the show to promote his film, ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ where he plays serial killer Ted Bundy alongside Lily Collins. The film is told through the perspective of Bundy’s long-time girlfriend Liz Kendell (played by Collins).

The Hollywood actor also told Ellen that he skied down a mountain after tearing his ACL, not knowing the extent of the damage.