WATCH: Woman crashes Chanel runway at Paris Fashion Week show
01 October 2019
By Anna O'Donoghue A french woman managed to crash the runway of Chanel’s prestigious spring/summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week. Whilst the models walked the finale, the gatecrasher jumped onto the catwalk dressed in a black and white Chanel-style tweed suit and hat. As security guards panicked, struggling to identify the well-blended in woman, supermodel Gigi Hadid was forced to step in. The supermodel confronted her on the runway in front of the show’s photo pit and discreetly escorted her off the Paris rooftop-esk set. Cardi B, sitting front row at the show, commented on the incident. She said: “I loved the show. I got a little scared when the homegirl flew out there [runway]” The woman has since been identified as comedian Marie S’Infiltre, a YouTube personality who has been since bragging about the stunt on her Instagram.