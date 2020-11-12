I’m sorry – John Lewis who?

Supervalu’s brand-new Christmas advert launched today and we gotta admit that it’s an absolute tearjerker.

Tapping into the mindsets of households right around the country, this year’s ad tells the story of a young child looking for some reassurance this Christmas.

The story may be all too familiar for many families over the next six weeks with a sense of hope and belief that this Christmas we may be together again.

Our advice is to watch it until the very end. A class act from Supervalu!

SuperValu Interim Marketing Director, Des O’Mahony said; “In developing this new TV advert, we took inspiration from letters from our own customers about the importance of Christmas this year, and while the festive season might be a little different, at SuperValu we know that the real magic of Christmas is being together and family is what makes it special.

“This advert captures the very real sentiment of the importance of family this Christmas.”