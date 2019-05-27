The next generation of Kardashians have taken to the stage.

North, Saint and Penelope performed ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ as part of the children’s choir at this weeks Sunday Service.

Dressed in matching beige ensembles, the children belted out the 1990 hit, sang by Sineád O’Connor and written by Prince.

Their performance was later posted to Instagram stories by rapper, Big Sean.

This is not the first time Kim’s daughter North West has been seen in the spotlight as she’s been known to grab the mic at the weekly Kardashian/Jenner/Disick family affair.

The event is invite-only and is frequently held in new locations. Attendees must sign a non-disclosure agreement before they can attend Sunday Service.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian referred to it as “a healing experience” and said: There’s no praying, no sermon, no word. It’s just music and it’s just a feeling

The rapper showcased the service at Coachella this year with over 50,000 guests – half the number of people who attend the festival.