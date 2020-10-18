Former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus has wowed fans by covering The Cranberries’ 1993 single Zombie as part of the #SaveOurStages (#SOS) festival in the US.

Cyrus took to the stage as part of a virtual fundraiser to support and raise funds for music venues affected by the pandemic.

Her performance of the hit song, made famous by the late, great Dolores O’Riordan captured fans attention and was praised across social media.


Cyrus performed covers of songs before ending the gig with her very own single – Midnight Sky.

