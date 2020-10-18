Former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus has wowed fans by covering The Cranberries’ 1993 single Zombie as part of the #SaveOurStages (#SOS) festival in the US.

Cyrus took to the stage as part of a virtual fundraiser to support and raise funds for music venues affected by the pandemic.

miley cyrus covering zombie by the cranberries managed to save about 20% of my year pic.twitter.com/sNvoBKTFAs — bea (@ninetiesnicks) October 18, 2020

Her performance of the hit song, made famous by the late, great Dolores O’Riordan captured fans attention and was praised across social media.

Miley Cyrus singing zombie is something I never knew I needed ✨ — yxcelin (@peculiarjeune) October 18, 2020

Miley Cyrus singing ZOMBIE, OMG GUYSSSSS 💀💀💀 — 𝑳 (@mileyoficially) October 18, 2020

miley cyrus covered Zombie im crying shes so good — gen. (@sycsr) October 18, 2020

Cyrus performed covers of songs before ending the gig with her very own single – Midnight Sky.