By Anna O’Donoghue

Maura Higgins has launched a brand new series as part of ITV’s This Morning deemed ‘Love Ireland’.

The breakfast segment will see the Longford native travel around Ireland showing it’s sights and sounds to Phil and Holly lovers.

Speaking about her new slot, Maura said: “I’m going to be exploring Ireland and showing the viewers why Ireland is such an amazing country to visit because there’s so much to do”

It’s beautiful. Even though we have a lot of bad weather, it’s still amazing

Part one of the series debuted today and of course, her first stop had to be her hometown of Ballymahon, Co Longford.

The six minute clip documents doing a shift at the hairdressers where she used to work, popping into the local pub for a pint of Guinness and taking a trip to Galway’s Dunguaire Castle.

“How many times did I give out about Ireland? There’s nothing to do” she asks her mammy over a cuppa.

“And now I’m happy to be back. It’s just peaceful isn’t? Over there [London] you hear cars all the time, while over here [Longford] it’s just peaceful”

Adding: “A lot of people think it’s crazy that we don’t have postcodes and everyone just knows each other”