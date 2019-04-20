Adrian Dunbar on the Late Late Show last night. Picture: The Late Late Show/ RTE.

Actor and director Adrian Dunbar showcased an additional talent whilst on the Late Late Show last night- singing.

The Line of Duty star surprised the audience when he took to the stage to perform ‘What a Wonderful World’.

Have a listen here:

When asked by host Ryan Tubridy to elaborate on saying ‘I’m an Irishman and also Ulster man, and I’m absolutely an Ulster man, and I’m reminded of that everywhere I go,’ Adrian replied:

We’re in a very unique positon, us and Ulster, especially in the six counties, I suppose.

“When we go to England, we’re Irish. When we come here, we’re the nordies. You know what I mean?

“But we kind of, we stick together. We’re a good tribe and I’m very proud of coming from Ulster. I think it’s a great place to come from. Fermanagh, in particular, of course.”