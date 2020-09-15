We gotta admit it, we were more than a little upset when we heard that Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s is to wind up after more than 14 years.

You can’t help but feel that it’s the end of an era…

Still, there are still two more seasons to go and hundreds of back episodes to stream or download on hayu, your home for everything Kardashian!

Even better, the brand new season of KUWTK drops on hayu on September 18th – the same day as the US…

Here’s hoping the final two seasons of the cultural behemoth that is KUWTK provides plenty more WTF moments like these…

When Kim lost a $75K earing in the ocean…

Now that Keeping up with the Kardashians is finally ending I will never forget this moment 🤣😂 “Kim there’s people that are dying” Kourtney was my favorite! pic.twitter.com/dr7cn04ydt — IG @Kygavine (@kylegavine) September 8, 2020

“Liar!!!”

Y’all remember Khloe screaming liar 😂🤣 I cant believe the Kardashians won’t be on tv anymore this is comedy gold. pic.twitter.com/rpCTDj4Pj0 — IG @Kygavine (@kylegavine) September 8, 2020

When Kim was taking selfies on the way to Khloe’s court hearing…

The most memorable Keeping Up With The Kardashians moment. The brilliance of KUWTK is alarming pic.twitter.com/a2REUkDHTe — Dennis Feitosa (@gowithdennis) September 8, 2020

When Kim absolutely owned Kourtney…

KUWTK is ending and i just want to thank Kim and Kourtney for giving us this iconic moment. “then why does your car have leather seats? why are you wearing plastic sunglasses?” 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yPxbxSRwjT — prince (@princesworId) September 8, 2020

“Kourtney & I are strong queens…”

When Kim lied to Kendall and Kylie so she wouldn’t have to hang out with them…

since #KUWTK is ending, let me bring back one of my favorite moments when kim lied to kendall and kylie so she wouldn’t have to hang out with them 😭 pic.twitter.com/4JCoXnv1us — jam (@fcknjaaay) September 8, 2020

“Welcome to the hood…”

This content is brought to you by hayu, your reality TV home