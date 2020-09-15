We gotta admit it, we were more than a little upset when we heard that Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s is to wind up after more than 14 years.

You can’t help but feel that it’s the end of an era…

Still, there are still two more seasons to go and hundreds of back episodes to stream or download on hayu, your home for everything Kardashian!

Even better, the brand new season of KUWTK drops on hayu on September 18th – the same day as the US…


Here’s hoping the final two seasons of the cultural behemoth that is KUWTK provides plenty more WTF moments like these…

When Kim lost a $75K earing in the ocean… 

“Liar!!!”

When Kim was taking selfies on the way to Khloe’s court hearing… 

When Kim absolutely owned Kourtney…

“Kourtney & I are strong queens…” 

When Kim lied to Kendall and Kylie so she wouldn’t have to hang out with them…

“Welcome to the hood…”

