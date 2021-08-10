The past few days on Love Island have been a journey, if we’re honest.

Movie night saw eruptions throughout the Spanish villa with firm relationships going back on the rocks.

Before the madness of movie night though, we saw four islanders leave the villa: Hugo, Amy, Clarisse and Sam.

The somewhat solid relationship of Hugo and Amy was rocked straight to the friend zone only moments after leaving the villa.

The pair met in Casa Amor and seemed to hit it off straight away. They kissed and with that, as Hugo would say, job done.

However, the relationship seemed to fizzle out moments after the leaving the villa and although on camera they were very much still a couple, Hugo felt differently.

When they were dumped, the PE teacher described his quest to find love in the villa as, “tragic” with Amy’s eyes telling all.

Love Island Aftersun viewers were treated with an extended version of the exit interview for Hugo and Amy.

Just moments after the dumping, Hugo friendzoned Amy out of the blue and went on his merry way back to the Love Island hotels.

On Sunday night’s Aftersun, Amy was given the floor to express her discontent for how Hugo went about their relationship.

The Casa Amor alumn branded Hugo as ‘fake.’ stating that she “I tried. I was being 100% genuine and real and I was a little bit messed around, but I loved the experience.”

“I’ve definitely learned what I don’t want and how I should be treated in a relationship.”

The pair then joined Laura Whitmore for a quick chat.

Hugo stated that their relationship in the villa “was great at the start” but added that it was “your case of a typical lads holiday.”

When asked how Amy was doing, she said, “I’m cracking now to be out and away from Hugo really!”

“Everyone was attractive so I just knew that any sort of feelings would be clear when I actually met all the lads.”

When asked if they could be friends, the pair stayed silent for a couple seconds before Hugo chimed in.

He said, “I don’t know, Amy’s clearly got a strong opinion.”

