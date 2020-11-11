Would they not have just hired some more Irish actors to undertake these roles?

That’s the view of plenty of social media users after the trailer for new film ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’, a film based on our lovely Emerald Isle.

Starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken, John Hamm and Dearbla Molloy, the romantic comedy is based on John Patrick Shanley’s play ‘Outside Mullingar’.

Discover a story of whimsical romance and pursuing dreams in the moving and intimate #WildMountainThyme. Starring Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm. pic.twitter.com/wu74yri31i — Lionsgate UK (@LionsgateUK) November 10, 2020

The storyline isn’t what is catching the attention of viewers though; it’s the attempt of an Irish accent from Emily Blunt.

Emily stars as Rosemary Muldoon, who falls in love with Jamie’s character Anthony Reilly before they get caught up in a dispute over farmland.

The trailer dropped yesterday on social media with many coming out to speak about Blunt’s accent.

One big surprise for viewers was the decision by Dornan to change his already-existing Irish accent to that of a more stereotypical one.

It’s quite impressive that out of all the terrible Irish accents that Jamie Dornan’s is the worst. https://t.co/ERdx5Kof8X — Niall Power (@mrniallpower) November 10, 2020

This comment on the #WildMountainThyme trailer says it all really. pic.twitter.com/IP4chJp1Sb — Richey Ward 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@richeyward) November 11, 2020

One user took to Twitter to say “I kinda feel that after more than 3 years living in Ireland I can pull a better Irish accent than that” whilst many more have gone down the meme route.

I kinda feel that after more than 3 years living in Ireland I can pull a better Irish accent than that… #WildMountainThyme — Gianluca Tettamanti (@capitangian) November 11, 2020

Even Dublin Airport has chimed in on the new trailer, sub-tweeting a Foils, Arms and Hogs sketch taking a dig at the trailer.

Top o' the mornin' to ye. We tink we might have dishcovered de source mahterial for dat #WildMountainThyme fillum. (Minus the Anglo-Irish back story obviously.) https://t.co/BdE0loyopO — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 11, 2020

Top o’ the mornin’ to ye. We tink we might have dishcovered de source mahterial for dat #WildMountainThyme fillum. (Minus the Anglo-Irish back story obviously.)

That new Jamie Dornan film looks looks like an excellent portrayal of Irish life and the accents appear spot on. #WildMountainThyme pic.twitter.com/4cHddhorKT — Cllr. Rob Power (@Robbie_Power) November 11, 2020