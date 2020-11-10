Disney has released its Christmas ad for 2020 and has left many a viewer in tears.

The 3-minute video called ‘From Our Family To Yours’ follows a family celebrating Christmas through the years.

The ad includes soundtrack Love Is A Compass by Griff, which will be released as a charity single.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their partnership with the Make A Wish foundation, Disney will sell vintage Mickey Mouse toys inspired by the trailer in order to raise proceeds.

Tasia Filippatos, SVP Disney EMEA said: “Christmas is a time for giving and giving back, and we’re delighted to debut this festive ad campaign supporting our long-term charity partner Make-A-Wish®.

“Our goal was to tell a universal story that inspires through the themes of family, love and special holiday traditions. We hope that Disney fans enjoy the short.”