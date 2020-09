He’s caught bullets with his mouth, he’s submerged himself underwater for seven days, he’s spent 72 hours in a Tesla coil chamber — such is the extreme way of life for performer David Blaine!

Watch his latest death-defying stunt right here, he’s currently soaring over the Arizona desert by holding tight to 42 eight-foot balloons and ten smaller balloons measuring four to six feet each.

Once he reaches 18,000 feet, Blaine hopes to release himself & skydive back to earth.