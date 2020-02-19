Rapper Dave paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower and London Bridge attacks in his Brit Awards performance last night.

Performing the song ‘Black’, the rapper also called out Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said “It is racist even if it doesn’t feel racist, the truth is our Prime Minister is the real racist.”

Dave went on to pick up the Best Album of the Year for his debut release ‘Psychodrama’ which had already won the Mercury Prize.


Many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the performance.

