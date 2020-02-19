Rapper Dave paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower and London Bridge attacks in his Brit Awards performance last night.

Performing the song ‘Black’, the rapper also called out Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said “It is racist even if it doesn’t feel racist, the truth is our Prime Minister is the real racist.”

Dave went on to pick up the Best Album of the Year for his debut release ‘Psychodrama’ which had already won the Mercury Prize.

Many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the performance.

Dave just called out the PM for being racist, blasted the press for Meghan Markle’s treatment, paid tribute to Jack Merritt and reminded us that Grenfell victims are still suffering. All in under a minute. Iconic. #Brits2020 — Ruhi (@r_uhi) February 18, 2020

Chills listening to Dave call out UK govt racism, the media treatment of Meghan and Harry and shouting out Jack Merritt killed at London Bridge 😭 #Brits2020 — Hannah J Davies (@hannahjdavies) February 18, 2020

Dave just gave the best performance in the history of the brits ! #Brits2020 pic.twitter.com/7ZsD9DUN6Q — R.J (@rjoshi1976) February 18, 2020