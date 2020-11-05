Fans of Britney Spears have been growingly concerned with her well-being and safety over the past number of months and have continued to grow an online trend known as the Free Britney movement.

The Womanizer singer has now taken to social media to address the comments made by fans online.

Taking to Instagram via pre-recorded video, the singer gave a life update explaining that she is the happiest she has ever been.

“Hi. So I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life” and concludes: “I’m sending all of you guys a lot of prayers, wishes and a lot of love”.

View this post on Instagram 💋💋💋 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 2, 2020 at 2:21pm PST



The singer followed up on the video with additional posts of the past number of days with one stating that the photo she has posted is that of a few months ago.

The follow up posts have lead to messages from fans questioning the authenticity of the video and whether or not she was forced to make the video.

Some fans have asked the star to go live on social media to prove the rumours wrong.

Britney continues to battle in court to remove her father as a co-conservator of her estate.

At the moment, Britney has no control over her income or assets built up from her success, singles or concerts.

A hearing has been set for 10th November on whether Britney’s request will be granted or not.

The ‘Baby’ singer’s attorney is asking the court to immediately remove her father, James Spears, as co-conservator of Britney’s estate stating that if he remains in that position, it would cause “Britney to suffer loss and injury.”

Her solicitor, Samuel Ingham is asking the court to remove James as soon as the singer’s new conservator, Bessemer Trust, is appointed.

The decision to file this motion on behalf of Britney Spears came about after the star learned through her dad’s solicitor that her longtime business partner had resigned without notice.

Britney allegedly learned that upon the resignation of Lou Taylor (Tri-Star Sports and Entertainment Group),her father allegedly hired Britney a new business manager, Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan.

Britney’s representation says that she has not been given any information about the terms of employment or how much she would be paying this new business manager.