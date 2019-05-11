Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies. Picture: HBO.

The trailer for season two of the highly anticipated series Big Little Lies has been released courtesy of HBO.

The first season won eight out of its 16 Emmy nominations as well as four Golden Globe Awards and stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgård.

The cast will return minus Skarsgård, with the addition of Meryl Streep.

Season 2 will air in the US on June 10 and will air in Ireland and the UK on Sky Atlantic shortly after.

All seven episodes are directed by Andrea Arnold. The series is based on a novel of the same name by Australian author Liane Moriarty.

If you missed season one, HBO have released the entire season on Youtube free of charge.