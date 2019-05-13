A young Irish magician wowed an audience in the US with his impressive tricks.

Nine-year-old Aidan McCann appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and showed off his skills to the host.

Aidan is originally from Gorey in Wexford and is currently living in Maynooth.

The youngster’s trick involved cards, a DVD and a bunch of cinema tickets.

Needless to say, Ellen and the audience were stunned.

Ellen, in turn, performed some of her own magic with a surprise for the young conjurer.

Ellen revealed that Shin Lim, one of Aidan’s favourite magicians, had invited the nine-year-old to be a special guest at one his shows in Vegas.

Aidan has previously impressed audiences on Ireland’s Got Talent, making it all the way to the semi-finals.

Aidan McCann on Ellen. Picture: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros