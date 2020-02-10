Frozen II hit our screens late last year and certainly didn’t disappoint.

The hit Disney flick of course has been dubbed in plenty of languages due to its success allowing children to experience the film in their own language.

At the 202o Oscars last night, Disney continued its inclusion of other languages by inviting 10 Elsa’s from the Disney film onstage to perform ‘Into The Unknown’.

As tradition goes, the star of the English-spoken movie, Idina Menzel took to the Oscars stage to perform the hit song, which was nominated for Best Original song. This time around however, she was joined by the other 9 Elsa’s from around the world.

.@IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of the world's Elsas just took to the stage for a performance of "Into the Unknown." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2QUW67HYiS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

The nomination for Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscar’s was Frozen II’s only nod at the Academy Awards.

The 10 Elsa’s were joined on stage by Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora who is the voice behind the no infamous ‘Oooh-Oooooh-Ooooooh’.

According to Josh Gad aka Olaf, Frozen II has been translated into 45 different languages.