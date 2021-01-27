World-famous Walt Disney Studios are looking for local dancers to appear in an upcoming film.

The movie will be shot in Ireland and Disney sent out a casting call for a musical, set to begin production during summer.

“Seeking dancers to play characters ranging from 18 years to 60 years – all ethnicities, shapes and sizes are welcome,” the casting call added.

The studio has also specified that “strong tap skills” are a plus along with “elements of ballet, waltz, and jazz”, and that “dancers will be hired locally from Ireland.”

Although Disney haven’t yet named the upcoming movie, rehearsals are set to begin in mid-March.

To apply for the upcoming film, email your dance CV, dance reel, headshot and contact details to [email protected]