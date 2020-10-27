Despite the pandemic and a ban on large indoor gatherings, the countdown is still on to this year’s American Music Awards.

With the nominees announced, voting is underway ahead of the ceremony in November. The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch top of the list of nominations – both performers are up for eight awards, including Artist of the Year.

Megan Thee Stallion has been nominated for five awards including New Artist and Best Collaboration.

Other multiple-nominees include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift (winner a record 29 AMAs in the past), DaBaby and Doja Cat who are all in the running for four awards each.

Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa are also among the artists hoping to collect awards when the winners are announced in L.A. Dua Lipa also confirmed she’ll be performing live on the night.

Thank you for announcing some of the nominees this morning, @DUALIPA! 💖 We can’t wait for your performance, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Ga6hrD2zcm — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 26, 2020

A full list of nominees can be seen on the AMA website.

Congratulations to all of the nominees at the 2020 #AMAs! Here is a full list: https://t.co/cHYoSsTUxM ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tyDhOinIWm — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 26, 2020