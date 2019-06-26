Vogue Williams responds to comments that she’s ‘too thin’

Vogue Williams has spoken about comments that she’s ‘too thin’.
Frustrated over messages she continues to get on her Instagram, the model decided to reshare one and set the record straight.
“I keep getting messages like that. It’s starting to get annoying especially because I want to show a healthy lifestyle,” she began.
Since giving birth 10-months-ago, her weight is four kilograms less than her usual weight.
“I’m 64kgs and 5’11. That is 4kgs lighter than I used to sit before I had Theodore. I can’t explain why but that’s where my weight comfortably sits.
The model trains up to four times a week, all of which is documented on her various social media platforms.
“Please don’t send messages about my weight anymore!”
To reiterate the fact she calculated her BMI from the NHS and said: “There you go, I’m in the very HEALTHY range of BMI for my weight and height.”
The new mom is currently training to become a “jockey” for the upcoming Goodwood Races in August.