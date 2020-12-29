Vogue Williams has been caught ignoring the UK’s latest round of COVID-19 restrictions as she holidays in St. Bart’s.

According to the Mail online,The mum-of-two was spotted out jogging on the paradise island days after her home city London was placed under Tier 4 restrictions.

Reportedly ,Vogue and husband Spencer regularly spend the festive season on the Caribbean island. On her podcast she is said to have announced “We are going to see Spenny’s parents and have Christmas with them in St Bart’s which is absolutely brilliant and we cannot wait to do.”

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against travel unless for essential purposes .

Vogue has reportedly explained in her podcast that she was getting a COVID-19 test 72 hours before travel, a test on arrival, a test two weeks into the stay, and another test before coming home.

The model’s holiday may come as surprise to fans who saw her post a “Let’s Stay Home” sign on her Instagram in March of this year.