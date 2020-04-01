Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews’ E4 reality show has reportedly been cancelled.

The couple gave viewers an insight into their personal life as they welcomed their son Theodore in the first season, which was titled ‘Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too’.

An insider told the Sun said “there was a suggestion the show could move to another channel, but it’s still very much up in the air.”

The source also said Spencer and Vogue would “love to get back in front of the camera” and are “open to offers when all of this blows over”