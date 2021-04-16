Vine star Adam Perkins, who created the ‘Welcome to Chili’s’ video, has died at the age of 24

Adam’s clip from the now closed video media app was created in 2015 and viewed more than 20 million times. When Vine shut down in 2016, Adam moved over to Tik Tok and had over 19,000 followers.

His death was announced on Instagram by his twin brother Patrick.

There has not yet been any reference made to the cause of death.

The heartfelt post released by his brother on Wednesday read : “I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. I’m often asked the question, ‘what’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘what’s it like to NOT be a twin…Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. It’s all I’ve known. and I’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend.

Patrick also took to his Instagram Stories to write: “In this time of mourning, I am comforted to know how many people he touched. The kindest human I know.”