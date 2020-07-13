Vinnie Jones says it was Sir Michael Caine who encouraged him to move into acting.

In an interview with The Big Issue, the former footballer revealed that Caine and fellow actor Bob Hoskins gave him advice after his starring role in the movie Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels in 1998.

Jones said “After Lock, Stock I had people like Bob Hoskins and Michael Caine say to me, you’ve got a career in this, and I said, ‘Really?’

“And they said, you have got a massive screen presence – the minute you come on screen you just take over, no matter who’s on the screen with you.”

Jones described his career switch as a “complete random accident” which came about after director Guy Ritchie offered him a cameo in Lock, Stock.

“I said yeah, no problem, and I went and done a couple of days’ filming.”

Jones has co-produced his latest movie The Big Ugly which comes out later this month.