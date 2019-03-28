Two major international TV productions shot here, ‘Vikings’ and ‘Into The Badlands’ last year paid out combined wages to stars and crew of €36.5 million.

Underlining the spin-off to the economies of Co Wicklow and Dublin from productions availing of tax credits from the State, the amount paid to staff and crew for the 6th and final series of Vikings totalled €16.58m.

New accounts for VK Six Productions DAC show that 637 staff shared the €16.58m payout in the 12 months to the end of April last.

The staff members were made up of 400 extras, 228 stunt people and other crew members along with nine engaged in finance, clerical and administration.

Work on the production continued until November at Ashford Studios in Co Wicklow. The firm’s total production expenses for the year came to €57.4m.

Earlier this year, the Revenue Commissioners confirmed that Vikings and Into the Badlands each qualified for tax credits in the €10m to €30m bracket last year.

According to accounts filed for Badlands Three TV Productions DAC, it paid out €20m in wages to 540 employees in the 12 months to the end of April last.

The martial arts adventure drama ‘Into the Badlands’ is broadcast on US cable show, AMC where currently the final season is being broadcast.

Last month, AMC cancelled the show – which stars Orla Brady – after three seasons. The Irish company’s production costs for last year for the third season totalled €67.18m.

The filming of Vikings at Ashford Studios provided a massive boost to the studios since 2012 with the studio company recording a 32% increase in profits to €2.1m in 2017.

In 2017, the cash pile at Ashford Studios increased from €2.37m to €4.65m. The studios has recently secured planning permission for a €90m that will allow it cater for a number of large productions at the same time.

