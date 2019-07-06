Posh spice has spoken up about her decision not to take part in the Spice Girls Reunion Tour this year.

Victoria Beckham was the only member of the group not to go on tour.

She told Vogue Germany that she would rather concentrate on her family and company.

Speaking to the magazine, she said: “It took a lot of courage for me not to go on tour again with the Spice Girls and to be the one who says ‘you know, I do not do it because things are different now than they used to be.'”

Her former bandmate Mel B told Good Morning Britain that she was disappointed the line-up wasn’t complete: “I’m sure she has her reasons for not [joining] but… I already said I was upset, I still am a little bit but you know, it is what it is and us girls all support each other no matter what.”