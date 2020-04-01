Alaric is a dad again, but this time in real life.

Vampire Diaries star Matthew Davis has announced the birth of his first child on social media.

The actor, who played Alaric Saltzman in the hit TV show shared the news on Twitter last night, 31st March 2020.

Davis and his wife Kiley Casciano Davis announced in September last year via Instagram that they were expecting a little girl.

Taking to Twitter, Matthew wrote, “Ripley Nightingale Davis Born March 31st 9:51pm 7lbs, Blond hair Blue eyes Moms beautiful face.”

Ripley Nightingale Davis Born March 31st 9:51pm 7lbs,

Blond hair

Blue eyes

Moms beautiful face

☺️ Thank you everyone for all your love and support ❤️ 🙏 — Mr Davis (@ImMatthew_Davis) April 1, 2020

The couple got married back in 2018 on the same day Matthew proposed.