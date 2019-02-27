US rapper Coolio has announced an Irish date.
The gig is the first name revealed as part of the Leopardstown Racecourse summer series and will take place on Thursday, June 13.
Coolio took over the world rap scene in the ’90s through the immense success of ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’.
It sold over six million copies and was Billboard Magazine’s number one single in 1995. ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ was also featured on the Dangerous Minds soundtrack and movie.
Coolio is just the first announcement of Bulmers Live at Leopardstown 2019, with another seven more artists set to be revealed for the summer beginning on June 6, running through July with the final event on Thursday, August 15.
Pat Keogh, CEO of Leopardstown Racecourse commented: “Every year, we always look forward to our Bulmers Live evenings here at Leopardstown and this year is no different. We’re really excited to announce this year’s line-up.
Coolio will bring a new style to Bulmers Live but we really feel that a sunny Thursday evening with Coolio on stage after racing epitomises what Bulmers Live at Leopardstown is and it certainly will be one of many Bulmers Live nights in 2019 not to be missed!
Advance tickets are priced at €17 whilst entrance tickets on the day are €20.
For more information go to www.leopardstown.com